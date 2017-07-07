With O.C. Fair fast approaching, here's your guide to 'Farm Fresh Fun'

The 2017 Orange County Fair is going back to its roots.
Don’t worry, the usual staples — the rides, the games, the menu of deep-fried and decadent delicacies — will all be available when the 127th annual event kicks off July 14 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
This time around, though, the fair plans to honor the county’s agricultural history with the theme “Farm Fresh Fun.”
Plenty of new attractions, demonstrations, exhibits, foods and performances are on the way to the fairgrounds. Here’s a taste:
Attractions
Some of the fair’s biggest additions — with an emphasis on big — are two giant Ferris wheels: The Big Wheel and the even more massive La Grande Wheel XL, which fairgrounds officials say is among is the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.
Guests with a need for speed can strap into Endeavor, an open-air ride on which passengers are suspended in their seats and zoomed around to experience 3G acceleration.
Among the new artistic endeavors is a collaborative paper garden where artist Kiel Johnson will invite fairgoers to handcraft additions using construction paper, glue and scissors.
Two recent additions to the fairgrounds — the Heroes Hall veterans museum and the “Table of Dignity” agricultural workers memorial — also will welcome visitors during fair time.
Food
For carnival connoisseurs, the fair is famous for unconventional culinary creations.
New ones include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pizza, 5-pound barbecued pig legs, fried peanut butter meatballs, fried octopus on a stick, Krispy Kreme ice cream chicken sandwiches and all sorts of bacon-wrapped treats.
Visitors also will be able to satisfy their sweet tooth with mini doughnut sundaes, gelato doughnut sandwiches or a Unicorn Nitro Pop — a cup of kettle corn ringed with cotton candy and submerged in liquid nitrogen.
Competitions will see who can make the best liqueur, salsa or olive oil, and several chefs will offer demonstrations.
Master chocolatier Stéphane Tréand will showcase some of his trade secrets, and the Fermentation Farm will give guests an overview of fermented food and drinks, as well as free samples of kombucha.
Entertainment
This year’s fair features new spins on some childhood favorites, such as nighttime light-up hoop performances and “extreme pogo stick” demonstrations from Xpogo.
Crowds also can cheer as members of the Knights of Valour troupe go medieval during a full-contact jousting competition, and when drivers in the new Minivan Mash-Up Demolition Derby slam the suburban symbols into one another.
The fair also is making a foray into the digital world with the iBuypower GameFest, a video gaming competition and expo.
A collection of concerts featuring acts from across the musical spectrum is set for before, during and after the fair. Here’s the schedule:
Pacific Amphitheatre
Sunday: Steel Pulse/Common Kings/The Simpkin Project
Wednesday: Kenny Loggins/Pacific Symphony
Thursday: Dashboard Confessional/All-American Rejects
July 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
July 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd/Jeramiah Red
July 16: Happy Together Tour
July 19: Retro Futura
July 20: B-52s/Pacific Symphony
July 21: Slightly Stoopid/Iration/J Boog/The Movement
July 22: Strangelove/Dead Man’s Party
July 23: Pepe Aguilar
July 26: Gavin DeGraw/Calum Scott
July 27: Justin Moore/Tyler Rich
July 28: Roberto Tapia/Larry Hernandez
July 29: Echo & the Bunnymen/Violent Femmes
July 30: Kenny Rogers
Aug. 2: The Band Perry/Alice Wallace
Aug 3: Huey Lewis & the News
Aug. 4: Colbie Caillat/Justin Young
Aug. 5: The Fab Four
Aug. 6: Michael McDonald/Boz Scaggs
Aug. 9: Steve Miller Band/Peter Frampton
Aug. 10: Isley Brothers/Commodores
Aug. 11-12: Rebelution/Nahko & Medicine for the People/Hirie
Aug. 13: Jake Owen/Honey County
Aug. 20: Yurida/Ha*Ash
The Hangar
July 14: Space Oddity
July 15: Which One’s Pink?
July 16: Blue Oyster Cult
July 19: Elton: The Early Years
July 20: Hotel California
July 21: BoStyx
July 22: Hot August Night
July 23 (1 p.m.): Metalachi
July 23 (8:30 p.m.): Trevor Hall
July 26: I Am King
July 27: Wild Child
July 28: Turn the Page
July 29: Sweet & Tender Hooligans
July 30: Marshall Tucker Band
Aug. 2: Queen Nation
Aug. 3: Bee Gees Gold
Aug. 4: Damage Inc.
Aug. 5: Zeppelin Live
Aug. 6: Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Aug. 9: True Willie
Aug. 10: Paradise City
Aug. 11: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Aug. 12-13: iBuypower GameFest
For more information about this year’s competitions and performances, visit ocfair.com/oc-fair/things-to-do.
Pricing
General admission is $12 Wednesdays through Fridays and $14 Saturdays and Sundays. Senior citizens 60 and older and children ages 6 to 12 can get in for $7 daily. Kids 5 and younger get in free, as do active and retired military service members with valid identification.
Parking at the fairgrounds costs $10 for cars and $20 for buses and limousines.
Fair admission and parking will be free from noon to 3 p.m. on opening day.
Several other specials and discounts are available — details are at ocfair.com/oc-fair/discounts.
For more information about tickets and event pricing, visit ocfair.com/oc-fair/buy-ticket.
IF YOU GO
What: 127th annual Orange County Fair
Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
When: July 14 through Aug. 13
Hours: Noon to midnight Wednesdays through Fridays, 11.am. to midnight Saturdays and Sundays
