Costa Mesa police officer shoots man suspected of trying to enter resident's patio

A Costa Mesa police officer shot a 45-year-old man suspected of tampering with vehicles and trying to enter a resident’s patio Tuesday morning.
Police responded at about 5 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person at a residential complex in the 2000 block of Charle Street, according to Lt. Greg Scott of the Costa Mesa Police Department. An officer approached the man, who did not cooperate with the officer’s instructions, Scott said.
The officer fired his handgun once, striking the suspect, Scott said. Paramedics treated the man at the scene and he was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana with non-life-threatening injuries, Scott said.
The man’s name was not released, and police did not disclose additional details about the incident.
As is procedure with officer-involved shootings, the case is being investigated by the Orange County district attorney’s office and the Costa Mesa police investigations unit.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.