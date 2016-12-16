With Irvine Meadows closed, Pacific Symphony looks to use the fairgrounds

The Pacific Symphony is eyeing the Pacific Amphitheatre as the site for its annual Fourth of July concert.

Orange County's year-round orchestra and the OC Fair & Event Center — home to the summer fair and the amphitheater — are in negotiations, fairgrounds CEO Kathy Kramer said this week.

The orchestra had used the Irvine Meadows Amphitheater for its summer music series since 1987, six years after it opened, but the Irvine venue closed in October to make way for apartments.

Pacific Symphony spokeswoman Janelle Kruly confirmed Thursday that her organization is negotiating with the fairgrounds.

On Nov. 21, the fairgrounds conducted a fireworks test on the property. Costa Mesa city officials said at the time that it was held in anticipation of a Fourth of July event but did not provide additional details.

Kramer said Thursday that the test was for a potential Pacific Symphony concert.

That test came as a surprise to some attending the evening's Planning Commission meeting across the street at City Hall.

During the Orange County Fair Board meeting Thursday, some Costa Mesa activists said the exploding fireworks interrupted the proceedings inside.

"People were startled by it," said Beth Refakes.

Costa Mesa resident Mary Spadoni said that from inside the council chambers, the fireworks sounded like gunfire.

She also expressed concerns about the orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" — a Fourth of July standard for many orchestras — and shooting off cannons during the performance.

"Do we need cannons blasting? I don't think we do," Spadoni said.

Kruly said "1812" is not part of the repertoire. She said the orchestra typically does other American songs, like John Philip Sousa marches — without cannons.

