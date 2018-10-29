Pageant of the Monsters features ‘Raiders of the Lost Art’

The Pageant of the Monsters is a somewhat rare scare in Laguna Beach. The event transforms the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters into a “haunted house with an artistic twist” every five years.
And 2018 is one of those years. The event started last week and continues daily through Halloween night.
One thing organizers don’t fear is a pun. This year they are — wait for it — “resurrecting” a previous theme, “Raiders of the Lost Art,” while advertising a “treasure haunt” and a “monster of a good time.”
The haunted house feature includes labyrinths and catacombs. And the overall festival grounds feature art, music, activities and other Fright Night activities.
Hotels and the city fund the event, according to a news release. Though the event is largely family-friendly, organizers don’t recommend it for children under 5.
The Festival of the Art is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.