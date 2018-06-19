Panga-style boat comes ashore in Laguna Beach; nearby elementary school is on lockdown

El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach is on lockdown as police and Border Patrol officers search for people who were aboard a panga-style boat that went ashore near Crystal Cove State Park on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
By 7:40 a.m., four people had been located, police said.
Laguna Beach and Newport Beach police, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, are combing the area around Crystal Cove, police said.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew and a Laguna Beach police drone equipped with infrared technology are helping with the search.
It isn’t clear when the vessel went ashore or where it originated.
Laguna Beach Unified School District officials wrote in a tweet that El Morro Elementary “is safe, but currently on lockdown.”
“Arriving students will be escorted to classrooms,” the district wrote.
This is the second time this month that a panga-style boat has found onshore in the Crystal Cove State Park area.
An abandoned boat that may have been used for human smuggling was discovered June 11 on the beach near Reef Point. No one was onboard when authorities arrived.