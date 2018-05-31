Man, 36, arrested on suspicion of molesting 16-year-old Laguna Beach girl

A Carlsbad man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and molesting a 16-year-old Laguna Beach girl, police said Thursday.
Laguna Beach detectives launched an investigation after they received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor April 4, said police Sgt. Jim Cota.
Police did not provide details about the interaction between the man and the teen, although Cota said the two were acquainted.
Detectives arrested Rajiv Parikh, 36, at his home May 23, police said. He was booked at the Laguna Beach Police Department and posted bail, Cota said.
No charges had been filed as of Thursday, according to Orange County Superior Court records.