A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Mesa Verde Drive West in Costa Mesa, police said.

Costa Mesa police received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian at about 7:20 a.m., Sgt. Mike Manson said.

The man was bleeding but conscious, Manson said.

The man was taken to OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

