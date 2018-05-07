Man dies after being struck by car in Huntington Beach

A 44-year-old man was killed Saturday after a car struck him in an intersection near the Huntington Beach Pier, authorities said.
Orange County Coroner's officials on Sunday identified the man as Gregory Cobb. His city of residence was not immediately known.
Huntington Beach police responded to a crash involving a black Nissan Altima and a pedestrian at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street at 7:12 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Cobb was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange where he died of his injuries. A woman who was driving the Nissan remained at the scene. No one was arrested, authorities said.
Police said Cobb walked into the intersection and was struck by the Nissan as it traveled south on Pacific Coast Highway.
Authorities are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police accident investigators at 714-536-5670 or 714-536-5666.
