Vice Present Mike Pence is expected to appear in Newport Beach on Monday afternoon for a fundraiser at The Resort at Pelican Hill.

The $2,700-per-person event is intended to raise money for Republican political campaigns.

It comes a day after Pence walked out of an NFL game in Indianapolis between the Colts and San Francisco 49ers in protest of some 49ers players taking a knee during the national anthem in a continued gesture against what they consider social injustices.