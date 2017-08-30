Costa Mesa police seek help identifying petty theft suspect

Costa Mesa police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing a pair of sunglasses from an optometry office last month.

Police said the woman entered the office, located near South Coast Plaza, at about 2 p.m. July 25 and pretended to be a customer browsing glasses.

When staff wasn’t looking the woman grabbed a pair of sunglasses and left without paying, police said.

Police describe the woman as Latina between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-4, between 200 and 230 pounds with long black hair and a tattoo below her left collarbone.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (714) 754-5120.

