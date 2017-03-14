These kids love pie — and pi

To commemorate Pi Day (that's pi as in the number 3.14, thus its celebration on March 14), Kaiser Elementary School in Costa Mesa hosted contests for students to eat pie (that's pie as in the sweet and tasty kind).

For a chance to participate, students were given a take-home "pi quiz" on Monday with five multiple-choice questions and one problem-solving question asking to find the diameter of a circle (for you non-mathematicians, pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter).

More than 70 students turned in their quizzes Tuesday morning and 32 names were drawn from a hat for the pie-eating competition. Winners earned Kaiser Elementary backpacks.

—From staff reports