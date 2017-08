The second annual Surf City Pickleball Tournament got underway Friday morning as teams battle it out for three days at Murdy Park in Huntington Beach.

The double-elimination men’s and women’s competition is sanctioned by the USA Pickleball Assn. Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Play is slated to continue at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park, 7000 Norma Drive.