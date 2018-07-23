10-year-old boy injured in fall from cliff above Pirate’s Cove in Newport Beach

A 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after he fell about 25 feet off a cliff in Newport Beach on Friday evening, authorities said.
Newport Beach police officers, firefighters and lifeguards responded to Pirate’s Cove beach in the 3000 block of Ocean Boulevard after receiving a report of an injured child at about 6:25 p.m., said Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.
Witnesses told police that the boy had run ahead of the group he was with and slipped and fell down the cliff above Pirate’s Cove, Manzella said. He was lying on the sand when authorities arrived, she said.
The area where the boy fell is not open to foot traffic, Manzella said.
Paramedics and lifeguards administered first aid to the boy, who was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not give details of his injuries.