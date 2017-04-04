Awards honor Newport Beach Police Department officers and civilians

Nearly 20 sworn and civilian employees of the Newport Beach Police Department received awards for their service last week at the 46th annual Police Appreciation Breakfast.
The event, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, was held March 29 at the Hyatt Regency hotel. Chamber Chief Executive Steve Rosansky said the breakfast drew almost 500 people, filling the room to capacity.
The honorees and their awards are:
- Officer Anthony Yim: Officer of the Year
- Sgt. Bryan Moore: Sworn Supervisor of the Year
- Communications manager Wendy Koudelka: Civilian Supervisor of the Year
- Animal-control officer Nick Ott: Civilian of the Year
- Marcia Strack: Volunteer of the Year
- Officer Kyle Markwald: Award of Merit
- Sgt. Justin Morouse and officers Mark Fasano, Steven Oberon and Kelley Scheafer: Award of Merit
- Sgt. Court Depweg: Award of Merit
- Officers Bryan Gregson and Scott LaRuffa: Lifesaving Award
- Officers Cynthia Carter, Nathan Farris and Eric Rosenberg: Lifesaving Award
- Officer David Sarega: Lifesaving Award
- Sgt. Bob Bennett: Lifesaving Award
