Awards honor Newport Beach Police Department officers and civilians

Nearly 20 sworn and civilian employees of the Newport Beach Police Department received awards for their service last week at the 46th annual Police Appreciation Breakfast.

The event, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, was held March 29 at the Hyatt Regency hotel. Chamber Chief Executive Steve Rosansky said the breakfast drew almost 500 people, filling the room to capacity.

The honorees and their awards are:

Officer Anthony Yim: Officer of the Year

Sgt. Bryan Moore: Sworn Supervisor of the Year

Communications manager Wendy Koudelka: Civilian Supervisor of the Year

Animal-control officer Nick Ott: Civilian of the Year

Marcia Strack: Volunteer of the Year

Officer Kyle Markwald: Award of Merit

Sgt. Justin Morouse and officers Mark Fasano, Steven Oberon and Kelley Scheafer: Award of Merit

Sgt. Court Depweg: Award of Merit

Officers Bryan Gregson and Scott LaRuffa: Lifesaving Award

Officers Cynthia Carter, Nathan Farris and Eric Rosenberg: Lifesaving Award

Officer David Sarega: Lifesaving Award

Sgt. Bob Bennett: Lifesaving Award

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD