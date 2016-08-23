Political Landscape: Costa Mesa Firefighters Assn. endorses 3 council candidates

The Costa Mesa Firefighters Assn., which represents the city's fire personnel, has endorsed Sandy Genis, Jay Humphrey and John Stephens in the November City Council election.

"Sandy, Jay and John have all demonstrated that they genuinely understand the challenges that our firefighters and paramedics face on a daily basis and will help ensure that the residents of Costa Mesa receive the levels of service that they deserve." association President Rob Gagne said in a statement Tuesday.

Genis is seeking reelection to a second consecutive four-year term after having also served on the council from 1988 to 1996.

Humphrey served on the council in the 1990s and also ran in 2014.

Stephens, an attorney, last ran in 2012.

Three seats are available in the election Nov. 8.

Moorlach helps honor '70s Olympian

State Sens. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) and Janet Nguyen (R-Santa Ana) honored 1970s Olympic medalist Shirley Babashoff with a resolution on the Senate floor recognizing her accomplishments and community involvement.

Babashoff won eight medals, two of them gold, in swimming at the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games. She made headlines in 1976 when she suggested that East German swimmers were using performance-enhancing drugs — suspicions that were later proven correct.

She now works as a mail carrier in Huntington Beach.

"I am so proud to honor an Olympic athlete of her caliber," Moorlach said in a statement. "Shirley possessed the skill and determination to succeed in the Olympics and now displays the same spirit as she serves her community."