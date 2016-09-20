Political Landscape: CM4RG to host meeting on public safety, sober-living homes

Costa Mesans for Responsible Government, an activist group, is hosting a meeting Thursday with a focus on public safety.

The event, which also discuss the effects of sober-living homes on neighborhoods, starts at 6 p.m. at the Neighborhood Community Center, 1845 Park Ave.

City Council candidates John Stephens, Jay Humphrey and Sandy Genis, who is up for reelection, will also be present, as will candidates for the Costa Mesa Sanitary District, Mesa Water District. CM4RG has endorsed Stephens, Humphrey and Genis for three open council seats.

*

Republican women host Wednesday night events

The Newport Harbor Republican Women are hosting a series of political events on Wednesday nights at its headquarters, 2633 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.

They include this Wednesday's speech by Rebecca Friedrichs talking about her lawsuit against the California Teachers Assn.

The headquarters also as a life-size cutout of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Attendees can take their picture with Trump and grab campaign materials, such as yard signs.

For a complete listing of events by the Newport Harbor Republican Women, visit nhrw.org.

*

H.B. activist releases survey for residents, candidates

A Huntington Beach community activist has released an online survey for City Council candidates and residents to fill out ahead of the November election.

Kim Kramer, an 11-year downtown Huntington Beach resident, says his questions range in topics from high-density development to government transparency. He said the results from the candidates themselves will indicate if they're more supportive to residents or to special interests.

Residents have until Sept. 30 to complete the survey; candidates have until Friday.

To fill it out, visit surveymonkey.com/r/HB_Voters.

*

Westside home to host campaign event

Costa Mesa Mayor Steve Mensinger, Lee Ramos and Allan Mansoor, a former state assemblyman and mayor, are having a campaign event at 6 p.m. Sept. 30.

The meet-and-greet is at 900 Cedar Place, Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa Sanitary District candidate Jim Fitzpatrick is also scheduled to attend. The event will also support Jim Fisler, who is up for reelection at the Mesa Water District.