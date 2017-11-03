Political Landscape: Teresa Drain plans run for Costa Mesa City Council

Longtime Costa Mesa resident Teresa Drain said Friday that she plans to run for City Council next year.

Drain, who lives in College Park, is seeking to represent District 3, which includes her neighborhood, Mesa del Mar and a slice of the Eastside.

She is the third person to announce plans to run for the seat in the November 2018 election, joining fellow district residents Brett Eckles and Andrea Marr.

Drain has been involved in several community groups, including the Freedom Committee of Orange County and the Costa Mesa Women’s Club. She also helped organize the monthly First Friday Road Show before the event ended this year.

The council will expand to seven members next year, per a voter-approved plan to elect council members by voters in their districts.

Seats also will be available in Districts 4 and 5, which divvy up the city’s Westside and downtown.

In addition, voters throughout the city will cast ballots to elect a mayor.