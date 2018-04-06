Political Landscape: Fountain Valley attorney running for Orange County assessor

Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein — a Whittier Law School alumnus who is a trust litigation attorney in Fountain Valley — is running for Orange County assessor.
The assessor's primary role is to determine the value of taxable property countywide.
A news release calls Epstein, a Buena Park resident, "an energetic, well-spoken and knowledgeable candidate for the position" whose aim "is to ensure the hard-working residents of Orange County are not being taken advantage of by the current system."
"He will be a fierce voice for the taxpayers of Orange County by working vigorously toward saving taxpayers' money and will help refund over-assessments," the release states.
He is one of three candidates for the seat in the June 5 primary, according to the Orange County registrar of voters office. The others are current Assessor Claude Parrish and Richard B. Ramirez, who works in the assessor's office as a managing appraiser.