Political Landscape: Fountain Valley attorney running for Orange County assessor

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 05, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein is running for Orange County assessor. (Courtesy of Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein)

Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein — a Whittier Law School alumnus who is a trust litigation attorney in Fountain Valley — is running for Orange County assessor.

The assessor's primary role is to determine the value of taxable property countywide.

A news release calls Epstein, a Buena Park resident, "an energetic, well-spoken and knowledgeable candidate for the position" whose aim "is to ensure the hard-working residents of Orange County are not being taken advantage of by the current system."

"He will be a fierce voice for the taxpayers of Orange County by working vigorously toward saving taxpayers' money and will help refund over-assessments," the release states.

He is one of three candidates for the seat in the June 5 primary, according to the Orange County registrar of voters office. The others are current Assessor Claude Parrish and Richard B. Ramirez, who works in the assessor's office as a managing appraiser.

