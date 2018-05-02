Political Landscape: Rohrabacher among congressional targets of state senator’s healthcare bus tour Thursday

State Sen. Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles) will travel by bus with doctors and patients to hold a series of political events Thursday in the districts of three congressional Republicans — including Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) — who voted last year in favor of repealing and replacing major provisions of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Those efforts ultimately failed in the Senate.
After stops in Santa Clarita and Los Angeles, the group — which also is targeting Reps. Steve Knight and Mimi Walters — will arrive at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach at about 2:45 p.m. Physicians, patients and other Obamacare advocates are expected to speak.
Rohrabacher, Knight and Walters are all up for reelection this year. Rohrabacher represents the 48th Congressional District, which includes Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, among other cities.
Newport Women’s Democratic Club to host filmmaker and congressional candidate
The Newport Beach Women's Democratic Club and Imagine Action Orange County are partnering this month to host Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and founder of the Representation Project, and Julia Peacock, a candidate in California's 42nd Congressional District, which primarily covers the Inland Empire.
Both will appear at the club's next meeting May 15 at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free, though RSVPs are required.
For more information or to register, visit NBWDC.org or call (949) 423-6468.