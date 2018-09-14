Political Landscape: Comparison to Pavlov's dogs brings protest from Newport activist

Skinner, a local activist and outspoken critic of several members of the City Council, took to the sidewalk on Balboa Island on Thursday evening with a handful of her supporters to protest a letter written by area political donor Bob McCaffrey and recently published by some local news outlets. The letter compared Skinner, council candidate Joy Brenner and others to Pavlov’s dogs. The reference is to dogs used in experiments by Russian scientist Ivan Pavlov in which they adopted a conditioned response (salivation) to sounds associated with being fed.