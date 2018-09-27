Political Landscape: Assemblyman’s event in Costa Mesa on Thursday seeks election of conservatives

State Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) will hold a “Take Back California Grassroots Training Workshop” in Costa Mesa on Thursday evening.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Skosh Monahan’s bar and restaurant at 2000 Newport Blvd.
The workshop is part of a series Allen is holding throughout the state in which he is “rallying and motivating volunteers to help elect conservative candidates throughout California,” according to a news release.
Allen has represented the 72nd Assembly District — which includes Fountain Valley and a portion of Huntington Beach — since 2012 but is leaving office this year following an unsuccessful bid for governor.
HB council candidates forum set for Monday
The Huntington Beach Coordinating Council will present a City Council candidates forum at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Murdy Park Recreational Center, 7000 Norma Drive.
Lunch will be provided with a $5 donation, and the panel debate will begin at 12:15 p.m. The event is open to the public. RSVP to deedee@SurfCityFinancialGroup.com
Fifteen candidates are vying in the Nov. 6 election for four available seats on the seven-member council. Incumbents Mike Posey, Erik Peterson, Barbara Delgelize and Billy O’Connell are running for reelection.
H.B. Firefighters Assn. endorses council candidate Dan Kalmick
The Huntington Beach Firefighters Assn. has endorsed City Council candidate Dan Kalmick for the November election, according to a news release.
“I’m honored to have the support of our hard-working men and women of the HBFD,” Kalmick said in a statement. “Having grown up in a household of firefighters — dad, uncle and brother — and having worked as a volunteer firefighter myself, I have so much respect for our folks putting their lives on the line to save others.”
Kalmick also has received endorsements from the Orange County League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, HB Tomorrow, UFCW Local 324 and Teamsters Local 911.
Kalmick is one of 15 candidates for four available seats on the City Council.