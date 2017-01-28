Groups pray for victims of trafficking

Participants in Vanguard University's third annual Pray for Freedom event gathered Saturday at Newport Mesa Church in Costa Mesa to pray for victims of labor and sex trafficking as part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Global Center for Women and Justice at the Costa Mesa university partners with the Faith Alliance Against Slavery and Trafficking, a group of Christian organizations, for the event each year.

The gathering featured speakers such as Sandra Morgan, director of the Global Center for Women and Justice, and Paul Chang, regional advisor of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.