3 released offenders arrested in Costa Mesa during compliance sweep

Three men were arrested Thursday in Costa Mesa on suspicion of violating probation or other crimes during a law enforcement sweep of convicted offenders, police said.

The Costa Mesa Police Department and the Orange County Probation Department conducted compliance checks on people who had been released from custody under Assembly Bill 109, a California program that shifts lower-level offenders from state prisons to county jails or other local supervision in an effort to ease prison crowding.

Officers checked at 29 homes Thursday. Of the 18 people who were classified as being part of realignment's post-release community supervision program, three were arrested.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Baker Street on suspicion of being under the influence of controlled substances.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Capital Street on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 99 Fair Drive on suspicion of violating probation, police said.

Police did not release their names.

