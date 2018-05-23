Man with 1-year-old daughter in car is arrested after police pursuit from H.B. to Costa Mesa

A man with his 1-year-old daughter in the car was arrested late Tuesday after a police pursuit that began in Huntington Beach and ended in Costa Mesa, police said.
Huntington Beach police received a call about a disturbance in the 4800 block of Kona Drive at about 10:20 p.m., Officer Angela Bennett said. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance.
Authorities said a man left the scene in a Chevrolet sedan with the toddler.
An officer found the vehicle nearby and tried to pull it over but the driver didn't stop, Bennett said.
Patrol cars pursued the vehicle as it entered the southbound 405 Freeway and exited in Costa Mesa. The car wound its way through the city on surface streets at normal speeds and eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Villa Siena Apartments at 1250 Adams Ave., according to police.
Bennett said a sergeant who was familar with the driver spoke with him and persuaded him to get out of the car with his daughter at about 11:20 p.m. The child was not injured.
Mario Joaquin-Hernandez, 27, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, evading a peace officer, vandalism, resisting a peace officer, driving under the influence, battery and driving without a license, according to police.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN