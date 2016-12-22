More rain expected for soaked Orange County

Stormy weather that began Wednesday will continue to dampen — and at times soak — Orange County through Saturday night, letting up in time for a sunny but chilly Christmas Day, the National Weather Service said.

Local residents decked out with raincoats, umbrellas and rain boots braved showers and downpours Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

. Don Leach | Daily Pilot A couple try to shield themselves under an umbrella as rain comes down Thursday morning in downtown Laguna Beach. A couple try to shield themselves under an umbrella as rain comes down Thursday morning in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

Most of the coastal area received more than an inch of rain between Wednesday and Thursday evenings, according to Orange County Public Works' rainfall tracking website. And forecasters say more is on the way.

The National Weather Service expects strong south winds with a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Friday, with heavy rain by Friday night. Along the coast, temperatures will be in the low 60s during the day Friday and low 50s at night, forecasters said.

. Don Leach | Daily Pilot A driver plows through a puddle on Irvine Avenue near Mesa Drive in Newport Beach during a downpour Wednesday afternoon. A driver plows through a puddle on Irvine Avenue near Mesa Drive in Newport Beach during a downpour Wednesday afternoon. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

The wet and windy weather is expected to continue until Saturday night. It will be slightly colder Saturday, with daytime temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect sunny skies Sunday with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.

. Don Leach | Daily Pilot A bicyclist rides on rain-washed Anita Street in Laguna Beach on Thursday morning. A bicyclist rides on rain-washed Anita Street in Laguna Beach on Thursday morning. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN