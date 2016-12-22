More rain expected for soaked Orange County

Stormy weather that began Wednesday will continue to dampen — and at times soak — Orange County through Saturday night, letting up in time for a sunny but chilly Christmas Day, the National Weather Service said.
Local residents decked out with raincoats, umbrellas and rain boots braved showers and downpours Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Most of the coastal area received more than an inch of rain between Wednesday and Thursday evenings, according to Orange County Public Works' rainfall tracking website. And forecasters say more is on the way.
The National Weather Service expects strong south winds with a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Friday, with heavy rain by Friday night. Along the coast, temperatures will be in the low 60s during the day Friday and low 50s at night, forecasters said.
The wet and windy weather is expected to continue until Saturday night. It will be slightly colder Saturday, with daytime temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters expect sunny skies Sunday with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.
