Temporary field lights at Rea Elementary School get OK from Costa Mesa panel

With a shift in daylight hours in coming weeks, two youth soccer groups will be able to keep practicing at Rea Elementary School’s fields after dark with the help of temporary lights provided by the city of Costa Mesa.

City parks commissioners voted 4-0 on Thursday to provide temporary lights from October to March at the Newport-Mesa Unified School District campus at 661 Hamilton St.

Starting next week, the lights will be used on weekdays from dusk until 7:30 p.m. Blanket-like sound curtains will be provided on some units because of their proximity to homes on the west side of the fields. The units are powered by diesel-fueled generators.

“This has been in my mind, an underserved area, and we’ve heard before that they want this,” said Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Kim Pederson.

In a demonstration last week, six light units were placed around the fields and city staff led a walk around the area to gauge noise levels and light placement and hear any concerns.

Feedback from community members, Newport-Mesa staff and representatives of youth sports groups was positive, said Christian Hernandez, city assistant recreation supervisor.

About 650 players from the California Youth Soccer League and Costa Mesa Youth Soccer League use the fields for practice during the week, with games on Saturdays, Hernandez said.

Players will be able to practice for 3½ hours a day, which wouldn’t be possible without the temporary lights after daylight saving time ends Nov. 5, Hernandez said.

“They would play from 4:30 and by 5:15 p.m. are wrapping up practice,” he said. “A lot of these coaches can’t get to the fields until 5 p.m. Allowing them lights can extend practice until 7:30.”

Only city staff or trained volunteers will be allowed to operate the portable lights, he said. When the lights aren’t in use, they will be locked.

Funding for staff time, fuel, maintenance and sound curtains for the sports season amounts to $8,000, according to a staff report.

