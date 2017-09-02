24th annual Civil War reenactment goes forward in Huntington Beach

Cannons thundered and musket smoke billowed as Union and Confederate infantries advanced upon each other Saturday behind the Huntington Beach Central Library.

The action was part of the 24th annual Civil War reenactment provided by the Huntington Beach Historical Society.

Darrell Rivers, the president of the society, said they expect between 12,000 and 15,000 people to attend throughout the weekend.

Despite increased tensions around the country surrounding Confederate monuments, Rivers said he’s not expecting any issues at the event.

The free festivities will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

