Rick Francis, Costa Mesa assistant city manager, to leave to oversee operations at John Wayne Airport

After more than five years as a member of Costa Mesa’s leadership team, Assistant City Manager Rick Francis will leave City Hall on Friday to take a position at John Wayne Airport.

On Monday, he’ll begin his new job as JWA’s assistant airport director, overseeing operations.

“I’ll be involved with the whole gamut of what goes on there — dealing with concessionaires, dealing with any capital projects, dealing with anything to do with parking and relationships with airlines and all that,” Francis, 55, said in an interview.

“It’s pretty involved,” he added with a laugh. “It’s kind of like its own little city over there.”

Airport Director Barry Rondinella called Francis “an excellent fit” for the position, for which the annual salary is $175,000.

“Rick has broad ties to the community, understands the importance of our on- and off-airport partnerships and is a strong, collaborative manager of people and projects,” Rondinella said in a statement.

Since going to work for Costa Mesa in January 2012, Francis has been responsible for overseeing the operations of some city departments and spearheading efforts to address local quality-of-life issues, such as problems stemming from sober-living homes and rundown motels and apartment buildings.

Francis said he’s most proud of his work developing the city's Network for Homeless Solutions, a collaborative effort by city staff, volunteers and community partners to direct local homeless people to resources that can help them.

Since 2013, “we’ve been able to house over 270 individuals who otherwise would possibly be on our streets,” he said.

“I’ve always taken pride in being available to the community, being responsive to issues and concerns that they bring forth and trying to cut through the red tape and the bureaucracy to solve problems,” he said.

Francis, who was born in Santa Ana, has lived in Costa Mesa for about 25 years. Its affordability and unique character drew him to the city, he said.

“I love that it’s not a cookie-cutter community,” he said. “I like that it’s kind of eclectic.”

Before joining the city government, Francis worked in the Orange County Probation Department and was chief of staff for then-county supervisor and now-state Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa).

Though he’s excited for the new challenge at JWA, Francis said he will miss his Costa Mesa colleagues. “Everywhere you look, we have top-notch people who are super dedicated to this community and doing good work,” he said.

Francis is one of two Costa Mesa employees who hold the title of assistant city manager — the other is Tammy Letourneau. His salary there is $184,044.

It’s not yet clear whether the city plans to hire someone to fill Francis’ position after he departs.

“The city is currently exploring several options for a replacement for Rick, especially in regard to his work with the Network for Homeless Solutions,” city spokesman Tony Dodero said.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, all five council members took a moment to thank Francis for his service.

“You’re such a professional; you’re kind, you’re compassionate,” Mayor Katrina Foley told Francis, who was sitting in the audience. “I think that’s what we all want to have for our city leaders and our city government employees — to care about our community. So thank you for caring, and we wish you all the best of luck.”

The meeting ended with those in attendance giving Francis a round of applause.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney