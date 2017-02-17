Costa Mesa man suspected of snatching another's hat and driving off as he hung onto car

A man was arrested in Costa Mesa on suspicion of snatching a hat off another man's head and driving away as the other man hung onto the car.

A man and his adult son were driving in the area of Orange Avenue and Sierks Street on Thursday afternoon when the father saw a man sitting near a wall whom he thought had assaulted his son and stolen his hat, said Costa Mesa police Sgt. Bang Le.

Police said the man dropped off his son at home and drove back to where the man was sitting. He slowed his vehicle, reached out the window, snatched what he believed to be his son's hat off the man's head and continued driving. The man jumped up and hung onto the car as it continued moving, reaching speeds of up to 40 mph, Le said.

Police said the driver eventually pushed the man off the car.

The driver's son later told police that the hat wasn't the one that had been stolen from him, Le said.

Michael Long, 57, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of strong-arm robbery.