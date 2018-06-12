Authorities seek 2 men who tied up Laguna Beach woman in home invasion robbery

Authorities are searching for two armed men who tied up a Laguna Beach woman in her home and stole money and firearms Monday night, police said.
Laguna Beach police received a 911 call from a resident in the 20000 block of Laguna Canyon Road at 11:06 p.m. who said she had been the victim of a home invasion robbery.
The woman, who was still partially bound, told dispatchers that two men dressed in black entered her home, brandished handguns and said they were looking for drugs and money, police said.
The men ransacked the house and fled with several stolen firearms and an unknown amount of money, police said.
It isn’t clear how the men entered the home.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the men. Police circulated a photo of one of the suspects taken by a security camera in the house.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).