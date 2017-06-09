2 suspected of making off with merchandise from Costa Mesa outlet store are arrested after pursuit

A man and a woman suspected of stealing merchandise from an outlet store in Costa Mesa were arrested Thursday after a brief police pursuit.

Costa Mesa police received a call at 8:39 p.m. reporting a theft from Saks Off 5th at 901 South Coast Drive.

The caller said a man and a woman were concealing merchandise and trying to leave the store when they were confronted by an employee, according to police Sgt. Doug Johnson.

The woman struggled with the employee before leaving, Johnson said.

Police said the pair climbed into a white SUV and fled south on Bear Street. Police pursued the car on the southbound 55 Freeway to the Victoria Street exit, where it struck another vehicle, Johnson said.

The SUV returned to the 55 heading south and got stuck in traffic. Officers surrounded the car and took two people into custody.

Daniela Inostroza-Olate, 43, of Chile was arrested on suspicion of robbery and commercial burglary. Maximo Sandoval, 22, of Van Nuys was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.

