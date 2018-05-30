Suspect arrested after man is robbed by panhandler in Huntington Beach, police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with what police said was an aggressive panhandling incident in which a man was assaulted and his wallet stolen in Huntington Beach.
Police responded to a report of a robbery at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Beach Boulevard at about 2 p.m.
A man told officers that a panhandler approached him and asked for money. When he declined, a scuffle ensued and the panhandler took the man’s wallet and fled in a car, police said.
A Huntington Beach police helicopter crew saw the vehicle nearby and directed officers to it, police said.
Tylor Martin Bonneau of Lompoc was arrested at 3:11 p.m. on suspicion of robbery, according to the Police Department’s arrest log.