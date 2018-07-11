Police turn to public for help identifying suspect in bank robbery

Authorities want the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Huntington Beach last week.
Huntington Beach police said a man entered the Bank of America branch at 18691 Main St. at 6 p.m. Friday and demanded money from an employee using a note.
The man fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
Authorities circulated photos of the man captured on bank security cameras in an effort to identify him.
The FBI, which investigates bank robberies, described the suspect as white, 5 foot 7, 160 pounds and between 35 and 45 years old. He had a mustache and wore sunglasses and a baseball cap during the robbery, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HBPD hotline at (714) 375-5066 or the FBI at (310) 477-6565. Anonymous tips can be directed to the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline, at (800) 78-CRIME.