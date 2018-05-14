Bottle rockets and Boeing engineer a big day for kids in H.B.

Aspiring engineers got to build their own bottle rockets Saturday with guidance from Boeing Co. in Huntington Beach.
The annual Rocket Launch event, presented by Boeing and Discovery Cube Orange County, brought together families to celebrate science, technology, engineering and math education.
Participants brought an empty 2-litter bottle to build their bottle rocket with tips and design help from Boeing engineers. Discovery Cube provided a foam core, string, snow cone cups and plastic bags for parachutes.
Participants whose rockets had the longest "hang time" were awarded prizes.