Sawdust Festival guests get to see new public mural after all, after original was vandalized

The past several years, visitors to the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival in Laguna Beach were greeted by a huge mural at the easternmost entrance. The mural changes annually — last year, it depicted the effects of ocean pollution on marine life.
This year, Sawdust’s public mural was defaced with spray paint before the event began June 29. The mural, painted by artists Charmaine Olivia and Alec deMarco, portrayed an array of goddesses and was intended to set the tone for the 52nd annual festival.
The artists were unable to restore the vandalized piece, so the festival opened with guests seeing a white wall instead of a vibrant mural.
“Some knucklehead just decided to spray paint all over the mural just to cover it up,” said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota.
The vandalism was reported May 22 by a Sawdust employee who had just arrived to work. According to a police report, the mural was covered with “X’s” and “incomprehensible markings.”
Local artist Walter Viszolay stepped in with one goal in mind: Fill that white wall with a mural before the Sawdust Festival closes Sunday.
The artist has been at his post every morning recently, adding depth and detail. Now the mural is there for all to see.
The painting, a panorama of Victoria Beach, depicts foamy waves crashing onto a secluded shoreline, with families playing on the sand and the iconic Pirate Tower to the right.
“We were devastated by the vandalism but inspired by Walter’s willingness to undertake the project on short notice,” Franky Duschane, Sawdust Festival marketing and public relations coordinator, said in a statement. “It would not have been a Sawdust Festival without our iconic mural to greet visitors.”
Viszolay did not respond to a request for comment.
The artist was born near Budapest, Hungary, before he immigrated to Southern California when he was 7, according to his website. He developed a knack for art and found encouragement among his teachers and peers.
After high school, Viszolay moved to Hawaii, where he became known for his island scenes in oil, acrylic and pastel paintings. He now lives in Laguna Beach.
FINAL WEEK FOR ART FESTIVALS
Laguna Beach’s annual summer art festivals end this weekend. Here are details if you go:
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, 935 Laguna Canyon Road. Tickets: $9 adults, $7 senior citizens, $4 children, free for kids 5 and younger. Information: sawdustartfestival.org.
Laguna Art-A-Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sunday, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Tickets: $9 general, $7 senior citizens, military personnel and students, free for children 12 and younger. Information: art-a-fair.com.
Festival of Arts: Noon to 11:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. weekends through Saturday, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Tickets: Weekdays: $10 general, $7 students and senior citizens, $5 children ages 6-12. Weekends: $15 general, $11 students and seniors, $5 children 6-12. Free for Laguna Beach residents, children 5 and younger, military personnel and Festival of Arts members. Information: foapom.com.
Pageant of the Masters: “Living pictures” show, part of the Festival of Arts: 8:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, Irvine Bowl at Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Tickets: $15 to $240. Information: foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters.