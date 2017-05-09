Police seek public’s help to identify two men suspected in O.C. cash scam

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men suspected of swindling victims in Costa Mesa and Santa Ana.

According to police, the first incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. April 11 in Santa Ana, when the men approached an 84-year-old man on the street, convinced him to go to a bank and withdraw money.

Police said the men took the cash and fled.

At about 10:30 a.m. April 28, police allege the same duo approached a 68-year-old man as he was walking home in Costa Mesa. They convinced him to get into their car and go to his bank to withdraw money.

After taking his money, police said the men dropped their victim off in the same neighborhood where he was picked up.

Authorities said the men are known to loiter around banks and bus stops near banks. Police have not disclosed the suspects’ methods.

Police described both suspects as Latino and between 50 and 60 years old. One is about 5 feet 7 and 150 to 160 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and missing teeth.

Police think the other is about 6 feet tall and 160 to 170 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and broken teeth.

Police think they drive a gold sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Costa Mesa police Detective George Maridakis at (714) 754-5051.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN