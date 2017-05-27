Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Scotland comes to Costa Mesa for weekend festival

Scottish Fest, an annual celebration of the culture of bonnie old Scotland, began Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa with festivities such as Highland dancing and live music.

The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. A memorial service honoring veterans will be held at 9:45 a.m.

General admission is $18; senior citizens get in for $16 and children ages 5 to 11 for $3. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $8.

The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit scottishfest.com or call (310) 951-4302.

