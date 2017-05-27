Scotland comes to Costa Mesa for weekend festival

Scottish Fest, an annual celebration of the culture of bonnie old Scotland, began Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa with festivities such as Highland dancing and live music.

The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. A memorial service honoring veterans will be held at 9:45 a.m.

General admission is $18; senior citizens get in for $16 and children ages 5 to 11 for $3. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $8.

The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit scottishfest.com or call (310) 951-4302.