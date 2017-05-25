Seawall destroyed in Newport Beach; streets flooded

A seawall on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach was destroyed Wednesday night, causing neighborhood flooding, authorities said.

A resident on 36th Street called the city about 8:05 p.m. reporting water flowing into a home, said Fire Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella. Firefighters were dispatched to 36th and Finley Avenue but primarily provided traffic control, she said.

City crews used pumps to disperse the water back into the harbor and placed sandbags to ward off further flooding.

KTLA reported that water was up to responders’ ankles. No injuries were reported.

A call to city officials seeking more information about the incident was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

City spokeswoman Tara Finnigan said crews are building a sand berm and a sandbag wall to prevent flooding from a high tide expected around 9:30 p.m. She added that City Hall is providing more sandbags if residents want them.

Details from the scene are to come.

