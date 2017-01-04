Segerstrom Center to open dance and music school for disabled kids Feb. 6

Enrollment for the Segerstrom Center for the Arts' new dance and music school for children with disabilities will be open until Jan. 30.

The school, set to open Feb. 6, will offer kids ages 4 to 12 one class a week for six weeks in a studio performance space at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on the arts center's campus at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.

The all-inclusive classes will aim to help children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other conditions improve their coordination and confidence.

Children dance at a demonstration class last year for a dance and music school for kids with disabilities that is planned to open Feb. 6 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

While students are in class, the center will provide an area where parents can meet.

Students will be led by a team of professional musicians, dance instructors and physical and occupational therapists from around Southern California.

The weekly classes will be held in three sessions: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting Feb. 6, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays starting Feb. 9 and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays starting Feb. 11.

The entire six weeks of classes cost $120 per student. Scholarship opportunities are available.

For more information, email Susan Marie Kendall at smkendall@scfta.org or call (714) 556-2122, ext. 4337.

