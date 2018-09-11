Lagunans gather for remembrance and reflection on 9/11 anniversary

Tuesday morning marked the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and Laguna Beach residents gathered to honor the 2,977 people who died in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Lagunans congregated at Monument Point in Heisler Park for an hour-long ceremony attended by police officers, firefighters and city officials.
Guests gathered for a moment of reflection at “Semper Memento,” a 9/11 memorial at Monument Point that includes two beams from the fallen World Trade Center towers in New York.
Several other Orange County cities also scheduled 9/11 commemorations, including Huntington Beach, where American Legion Post 133 is presenting a ceremony at 6 p.m. at Pier Plaza. That event also will honor local Police Officer of the Year Humberto Valdez, Firefighter of the Year Tyson Cox and Marine Safety Officer of the Year Sterling Foxcroft.