Sewage spill reported in Newport Beach

A sewage spill was reported around Newport Boulevard and Hospital Road, near Hoag Hospital, in Newport Beach on Monday, according to the OC Health Care Agency.

The spill of more than 10,000 gallons was reported to the Orange County Sanitation District around 9:40 a.m., according to Anthony Martinez of the health care agency.

"A sewer line blockage caused sewage to back up and come out through a manhole in the street, which flowed into the gutter and down to Newport Bay," Martinez said.

The bay is closed from 43rd Street to Via Genoia on Lido Island until "we get at least two sets of sewage samples that are acceptable," Martinez explained.

Escobar is a contributor to Times Community News.