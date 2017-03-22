Part of Newport Harbor reopens to swimmers after closure caused by sewage spill

A portion of Newport Harbor was reopened to swimmers and divers Tuesday night after a more than three-day closure caused by a sewage spill.

The Orange County Health Care Agency received two sets of water samples from Newport Marina at West Coast Highway and Newport Boulevard showing normal bacteria levels and reopened the water at about 8:30 p.m., said Anthony Martinez, water quality program manager for the agency.

The water had been closed after about 750 gallons of raw sewage flowed from a storm drain into Newport Marina around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The spill originated in a parking lot at 620 W. 17th St. in Costa Mesa after a pump station failed to move the sewage into the main line. Instead, it flowed into a storm drain and into the harbor, Martinez said.