2 injured in Costa Mesa shooting

A man and a woman were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in Costa Mesa, police said.

Costa Mesa police received a call at 9:12 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Mendoza Drive and Valencia Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Patrick Wessel.

The two were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Their identities were not released.

Police are looking for a man believed to be a suspect in the shooting, Wessel said. A description of him was not immediately available.

