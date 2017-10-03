2 injured in Costa Mesa shooting

A man and a woman were hospitalized Monday night after being shot in Costa Mesa, police said.
Costa Mesa police received a call at 9:12 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Mendoza Drive and Valencia Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Patrick Wessel.
The two were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Their identities were not released.
Police are looking for a man believed to be a suspect in the shooting, Wessel said. A description of him was not immediately available.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN