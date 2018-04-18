Sherman Library & Gardens to present tour of 6 private gardens Saturday

The Sherman Library & Gardens Volunteer Assn. will present a private gardens tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring six homes in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.
The 22nd annual event will feature an artist painting in each garden throughout the day, plus raffle prizes and lunch at Sherman Library.
Tickets are $50 to $60. Proceeds will support an entrance redesign for the library and gardens.
Sherman Library is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more information, call (949) 673-2261 or visit slgardens.org.