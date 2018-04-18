DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Sherman Library & Gardens to present tour of 6 private gardens Saturday

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 18, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Sherman Library & Gardens to present tour of 6 private gardens Saturday
Artist Dorie Cook’s painting is being used as artwork for the 22nd annual Sherman Library & Gardens private gardens tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Artists will paint in each of the six residential gardens throughout the day. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

The Sherman Library & Gardens Volunteer Assn. will present a private gardens tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring six homes in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

The 22nd annual event will feature an artist painting in each garden throughout the day, plus raffle prizes and lunch at Sherman Library.

Advertisement

Tickets are $50 to $60. Proceeds will support an entrance redesign for the library and gardens.

Sherman Library is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more information, call (949) 673-2261 or visit slgardens.org.
Advertisement
Advertisement