Slater Avenue bridge demolition in F.V. to cause closures of part of 405 Freeway the next 2 weekends

Demolition of the Slater Avenue bridge over the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley will shut down part of the freeway overnight the next two Saturdays.
The bridge, which closed to traffic last week, will be torn down and rebuilt as part of a larger freeway widening project.
During the demolition work, the 405 will be closed in both directions between Brookhurst and Magnolia streets from about 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday this weekend and next.
The bridge is expected to remain closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists for about a year, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.
Detours are marked for drivers, according to OCTA.
The Slater bridge is the second of more than 18 that will be built, replaced or widened as part of a $1.9-billion project to expand a 16-mile portion of the 405 between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near Rossmoor.
The McFadden Avenue bridge in Huntington Beach and Westminster was demolished last month.
When the overall 405 project is finished in 2023, both directions of the freeway in the affected stretch will have an additional general-purpose lane and a new “express” toll lane, according to officials. The existing carpool lane in both directions will be converted to an express lane.
For additional information about the project, visit octa.net/405improvement.