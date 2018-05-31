DAILY PILOT

Man wounded in Fountain Valley police shooting pleads not guilty to assault and DUI charges

By
May 30, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Matthew Earl Snoyman, 34, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault on a peace officer and driving under the influence in connection with an incident in Fountain Valley last year that led to an officer-involved shooting. (Courtesy of Orange County district attorney's office)

A Westminster man who was wounded in a shooting by Fountain Valley police last year after he drove through a crash scene pleaded not guilty Wednesday to drunk driving and assaulting police, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Matthew Earl Snoyman, 34, faces one count each of driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and driving under the influence of alcohol, both misdemeanors, as well as two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, court records show.

If convicted, Snoyman could face a maximum of six years and four months in state prison and one year in county jail, according to prosecutors.

Authorities allege Snoyman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.23% when he drove a Dodge pickup toward two Fountain Valley officers investigating a fatal crash that had occurred hours earlier at Magnolia Street and Mint Avenue on Oct. 14.

According to police, Snoyman turned around and drove at the investigators a second time, and officers shot at him.

Snoyman left but was stopped at Bushard Street in Westminster, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Snoyman is expected to appear July 11 for a pretrial hearing at the West Justice Center in Westminster.

