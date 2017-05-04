Sonora Elementary fifth-graders share topics that inspire them during a mock TED Talk event

Fifth-grader Jonathon Miranda walked to the front of Sonora Elementary School’s multipurpose room and stared at a crowd of parents, teachers and faculty.

He nervously grabbed the microphone and began a short presentation about air pollution in Costa Mesa.

Nearly two minutes later Jonathon finished his speech. Now with a smile on his face, he walked back to his seat to applause from the crowd.

For the past year teacher Debra Muniz’s fifth-graders have practiced their oration and performance skills. After months of practice, students delivered speeches Wednesday as part of Sonora’s first mock TED Talk speech event.

“TED Talks is meant for adults to be inspired,” Muniz said. “So I thought, ‘Why not have a kids’ TED Talk where they can inspire the local community?’ ”

To make the event as official as possible, students dressed in their best and proudly wore TED Talk badges.

One student shared her fascination with horoscopes, another discussed ways to help end homelessness in Costa Mesa, and another found inspiration in boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Noah Genus gives a short speech about Mike Tyson's life as he participates in the TED Talk at Sonora Don Leach / Daily Pilot Noah Genus gives a short speech about Mike Tyson's life as he participates in the TED Talk at Sonora Elementary School. Noah Genus gives a short speech about Mike Tyson's life as he participates in the TED Talk at Sonora Elementary School. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

To prepare for the event, Muniz showed her class TED Talk videos and discussed the writing elements needed to construct a speech versus those needed to write an essay.

Muniz asked her students to find a social, political or environmental topic they felt passionate about. Students pitched their ideas and, once approved by Muniz, researched their topics and put together PowerPoint presentations with pictures, text and graphics.

Fifth-grader Veta Weed-Allen discussed ways she believes people can help alleviate homelessness.

If people donated their time and money to nonprofit organizations Veta said they can help end homelessness in Costa Mesa, California and the United States.

Katrina Weed, Veta’s mother, said she was proud to listen to her daughter give a speech on a topic she felt passionate about.

Fifth-grader Kaley Ouyang gives a short speech about zodiac signs. Don Leach / Daily Pilot Fifth-grader Kaley Ouyang gives a short speech about zodiac signs. Fifth-grader Kaley Ouyang gives a short speech about zodiac signs. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

Mayra Dominguez, Jonathon’s mother, said in Spanish that she was impressed with all of the students’ performances and her son’s ability to accomplish the project on his own.

“I was so nervous to go up there,” Jonathon said, “but everyone listened to me when I talked.”

At the end of the two-hour event, the class performed a rendition of Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson’s “We Are the World.”

Priscella.Vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella