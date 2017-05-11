These are the top images and phrases in SPON's Spirit of Newport Beach contest

Local nonprofit organization Still Protecting Our Newport has announced the winners of its citywide Spirit of Newport Beach contest seeking images and phrases that capture the city’s “beauty and quality of life.”
The winners, as chosen by contest judges Evelyn Hart, Tom Johnson and Steve Rosansky, get gift certificates for participating Newport Beach businesses on SPON’s Treasures list.
The honorees in the image category:
- First prize ($150 gift certificate): Alan Buchanan
- Second prize ($100 gift certificate): Paul Malkemus
- Third prize ($50 gift certificate): Madison Lugo
Winners in the phrase category (five words or less):
- First prize ($150 gift certificate): Linda Campbell (“Beauty and the beach”)
- Second prize ($100 gift certificate): Pat Young (“Every day is a holiday”)
- Third prize ($50 gift certificate): Erin Reed (“Sunsets and sailboats”)
To see all the contest entries, go to spon-newportbeach.org/spirit-of-newport-beach.