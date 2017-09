A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed Friday at a Costa Mesa pool hall, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to Games Plus Billiards at 518 W. 19th St. at about 7:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

The attacker fled the scene and has not been identified, police said.

It is not clear what led to the stabbing, but police suspect the two men might have known each other.

