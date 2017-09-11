2 Costa Mesa men arrested after stabbing outside bar

Two men were arrested in connection with a stabbing that injured two men, including one of those arrested, early Sunday outside a Costa Mesa bar.

Costa Mesa police and fire officials responded to The Huddle at 741 Baker St. at 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Authorities found a 31-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds outside the bar. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, according to police.

Officers found Vicente Santana outside the USA gas station at 751 Baker, also suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Santana, 31, of Costa Mesa, was taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Omar Enriquez, 22, also of Costa Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Santana was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000, according to jail records.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing were unclear. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Costa Mesa Police Department’s detective bureau at (714) 754-5637.

